Letter: Why stop at renaming Jordan Avenue?

I saw the story in this week’s Standard Journal that our old friends at the Polk County school board have decided that it is time to ask for an extension on a one-cent special local option sales tax. As I read the story, the current one-cent tax doesn’t expire until 2025, which is four years from now. I have studied politics and I have found it to be true that in off year or municipal elections politicians like to slip things on the ballot. It is reminiscent of the state legislature or the United States Congress passing a law at zero dark thirty on a Thursday morning and slipping out of town before anyone can question them about it. As some people may or may not be aware, recently there was a stakeholder meeting held in Polk County. It was for people to get together and discuss ideas for the county. I went to these meetings and saw what was happening. I know that Polk County is growing, but before we the citizens of Polk County vote to extend or create any new taxes, especially since the current one-cent tax doesn’t expire for 4 years, I say let us ask the school board for long term projections. Let them show us where they intend to grow. Let them tell us why an extension, why now? Why can’t we take a deep breath and step back. There is another election cycle in 2024, a whole year before the tax is scheduled to end. Let us think about it and get back to you then.