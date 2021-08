While the Westgate Las Vegas has gone through many incarnations and names to become what it is today, its history dates back to 1969 when it opened as The International, the then-largest hotel in the world. From the early 1970s to 2012, the property was known as the Las Vegas Hilton, then LVH from 2012-’14, then finally the Westgate Las Vegas in 2014. Although the hotel’s owners have changed, the property has always offered stellar options to grab a bite, have a cocktail and have some fun—and we’ve picked three of our favorite spots.