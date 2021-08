When Gov. David Ige issued new restrictions on gatherings last week, he said it was necessary in the midst of a sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases and stretched hospital capacity. The limitations were strict: no more than 10 people could gather indoors, and no more than 25 outdoors, with restaurants and bars capped at 50% capacity. But the rules included exceptions for professionally planned events with more than 50 people, including weddings, concerts, festivals and conventions.