Five Injured in Cass County Car Crash

Cass County Sheriffs are investigating a car crash that sent five people to the hospital.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Davis Lake Street & M-62 in Jefferson Township.

A 53-year-old was traveling southbound on M-62 when another car traveling westbound failed to stop at a stop sign was hit by the southbound driver.

The driver who was hit had three children with her.

Both drivers along with the children were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and seat belts were worn and a car seat was used.