He was the first Connecticut resident to swim the English Channel, and 36 years later, he completed the Triple Crown of open water swimming

Marty McMahon likes to tell the story of a marathon swimmer who was bitten by a shark while swimming the Catalina Channel in 2013.

After she was bitten, Charlotte Brynn kept swimming. She didn’t complete the 20-mile swim due to hypothermia, but discovered a shark tooth embedded in her skin afterward.

Sharks were a little on McMahon’s mind when he set out to conquer the Catalina Channel swim off the coast of California last week. So was seasickness, which scuttled his last attempt at Catalina in 2012.

But McMahon, an experienced marathon swimmer from Simsbury, was surrounded by a pod of dolphins (which drive away sharks) for most of his swim, which started at 10:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday. The Pacific Ocean was calm, and he didn’t get seasick.

McMahon, 58, swam the English Channel when he was 22 years old. He completed the 28.5-mile Manhattan Island Marathon Swim, four years later. He needed Catalina to complete what is known as open water swimming’s Triple Crown.

Thirty-six years later, he accomplished the feat, completing the Catalina swim in 12 hours, 9 minutes, and in doing so, topped the world leaderboard for the swimmer with the longest turnaround, the most time between the first and third swims.

McMahon passed Kevin Murphy, an International Marathon Swimming Hall of Famer whom McMahon referred to as the “Babe Ruth of Swimming,” who had previously held the record of 35 years. Another marathon swimmer, Patrick McKnight, holds the record for the shortest time to complete the three swims — 34 days.

“My joke is anybody can get in shape for a month and stay in shape for a month, but try to stay in shape for 36 years,” McMahon said, laughing.

He also became the 252nd person in the world to complete the Triple Crown.

McMahon was the first Connecticut resident to swim the English Channel in 1985, paving the way for Marcy MacDonald of Andover — who holds the American record for the most English Channel swims (17) and was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2019 — and many others in the state.

MacDonald sought out McMahon in 1992 when she started to think about doing her first English Channel swim in 1994.

“I did [talk to him] because there wasn’t anything out there,” MacDonald said. “I can’t remember who told me about Marty. We met at the Main Pub [in Manchester].”

The two train with a group of marathon swimmers (which they’ve dubbed COWS — Connecticut Open Water Swimmers) at Hammonasset in Madison in the summer.

“I’m so happy he did it,” MacDonald said. “He was very, very focused. It’s hard as you get older.”

After his first two big marathon swims, McMahon settled down and had a family and didn’t have time to train the way he needed to. He kept swimming but didn’t have a chance to try Catalina until 2012.

The Catalina swim challenges are numerous: The water is cold, usually in the mid-60s, and the temperature can drop as much as 10 degrees when the swimmers are about 3 miles off the coast of California, so hypothermia can be a problem. Swimmers cannot wear wetsuits. The swimmers typically start at midnight and must swim for hours in the dark when they can become disoriented and seasick. Seasickness can strike on the 2-hour-plus boat ride to the island, which is what happened to McMahon in 2012. He swam for 3 1/2 hours and cramped up so bad, he had to get out.

The cold doesn’t bother him. He swam in West Hill Lake in Barkhamsted until November last year and started again in April when the water temperatures were in the mid-50s.

However, he was nervous about getting seasick.

“I took non-drowsy Dramamine starting the day before, and this boat was a dive boat, so it was much more stable,” he said. “And I had the night of nights. No wind, no surf. The Pacific Ocean was a sea of glass.”

The first few miles, he ran into a school of small fish and, of course, wondered, ‘Is anything coming after them?’ He swam over a couple of larger fish.

“I think the hardest part is the start of the swim,” said one of his crew members, Doug Comstock of East Granby. “It’s hard to know you’re going to start at 10:30 and the lion’s share of the swim is going to be in pitch black. The stars weren’t out. There are mind games. You know Southern California is loaded with great white sharks, although most of them are juvenile and they’re more curious than anything else.

“I guess we have these phobias. You can’t spend time thinking about them. If you thought about what could happen every time you got into your car, you’d never get in a car. The same thing with open water swimming. We talk about it, but we don’t talk about it too much.”

The dolphins reassured McMahon. He could hear them underwater even though he couldn’t see them. Comstock said at one point, there were about 50 dolphins surrounding them.

“Dolphins keep sharks away,” McMahon said. “It gave me peace of mind.”

He finished on a sandy beach, managing to climb out of the waves and walk above the tide line, where his wife and other friends waited.

“I never really bonked,” he said. “It was never, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this,’ which I’ve had in other swims. It was more of, ‘Holy crap, I just want this to be over.’

“My mantra for the last six hours was: ‘It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.’ I kept saying that to myself.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .