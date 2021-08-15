Cancel
ASK IRA: Could something old become something new again for Heat?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

Q: Can we please get a little more Udonis Haslem throughout the season? That 2 minutes, 40 seconds last season left me hungry for more. — Dave, Placentia, Calif.

A: I doubt it for the simple reason that Erik Spoelstra, with all the Heat absences last season, opted to wait until the regular-season home finale to play Udonis Haslem. Instead, there were minutes for KZ Okpala at power forward, the move to add Dewayne Dedmon and time earlier in the season for Meyers Leonard. And that was with Udonis a year younger than he will be this season. While Spoelstra said all the right things about a willingness to play Udonis, he did not follow through until the fifth month of the season. Now you have Dedmon, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven ahead of Haslem in the power rotation. And that’s not even factoring in KZ. So what you’re really asking is whether the seventh man in the power rotation will play. And when does the seventh man at any position play?

Q: Won’t it be impossible for Miami to avoid the luxury tax going forward? Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry alone will account for almost $100 million in payroll. Do you get a feel for how this will work with the tax not only this year but going forward? That’s a lot of money to play three players, let alone two who are border line All-Stars (Bam and Lowry). — Cooper, Miami.

A: First, it will mean limited resources to pay for the rest of the roster. So if a core of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry isn’t good enough, then things might not be good enough for the Heat for the next three seasons. And that’s not even getting into Duncan Robinson’s five-year, $90 million deal. It also is a reason why the Heat seemingly are trying to forestall the repeater clock on the luxury tax by avoid that threshold this season. It certainly will be a delicate dance with the payouts to Bam, Jimmy and Kyle.

Q: With Lance Stephenson trying out for teams, the Heat should bring him in, blow in his ear and cut his . . . — Jonathan.

A: OK, get the point. No, the Heat have not been linked to Lance Stephenson’s open tryout in Las Vegas. And, as it is, the Heat, for reasons mentioned above about the luxury tax, are not in position to add any other players at this stage, including those who previously had caught LeBron James’ ear during LeBron’s Heat tenure.

