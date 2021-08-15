Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Reader Opinion: Many thanks to Bob

By Kevin Boyles
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to thank Bob Nystrom for his leadership in our community. It was tempting to adhere to the 300-word limit here by simply typing “Thank you” 150 times, but Bob deserves more from us. Bob’s courage and humility in stepping down as the chair of our Board of Education is not only laudable, but serves as an example to all of us. Bob has over 30 times the board experience that I do, and his faithful and tireless service to our community is literally incalculable. I can honestly say that I have never encountered anyone that loves this community more than Bob does. He is the Brainerd lakes area’s loyal son, and has sacrificed countless hours of his time to guide the school district and create an excellent learning environment for all of our Warrior learners. More personally, Bob has always been patient with and accessible to me — even during the election process when we were essentially running against each other. He took time to explain his views on what being a board member were, and his kindness and passion speak more loudly to the quality of his character than words can. I am so thankful that Bob has decided to remain on the board as well. Not only are his experience and love for our district needed more than ever right now, his decision also saves the district from an expensive, complicated special election process. I can only guess at everything that went into Bob’s decision and candidly, it’s none of my business. As a parent, I am grateful for his service and I am honored to sit next to him at the board table. Thank you for your service, Bob.

www.brainerddispatch.com

