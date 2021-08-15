Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 07:05:00 Expires: 2021-08-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
