High Surf Advisory issued for Ponce and Vicinity, Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, around one foot of inundation above ground level possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during times of high tide tonight. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 8 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Monday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 will result in dune erosion and localized overwashes during the times of high tide tonight. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.