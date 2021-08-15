Cancel
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix. In Puerto Rico, Southeast and Vieques. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Queens, NYweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, around one foot of inundation above ground level possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during times of high tide tonight. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 8 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Monday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 will result in dune erosion and localized overwashes during the times of high tide tonight. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo Locally-dense fog will occur in river valleys this morning Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:28:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico and eastern-most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING A High Risk of rip currents is no longer expected across the Delaware Beaches.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of Monmouth County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Orangeburg County, SCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia SC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 8.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * Flood History...No available flood history.
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kemper County through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Kalb, or 12 miles southeast of Preston, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Liberty, Blackwater, Porterville, Prismatic and Tamola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brooklyn, NYweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn) by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn) HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn) County. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Brooklyn, NYweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn) by NWS

Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Areas of Dense Fog for the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less at times through 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense fog, slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance. Be especially cautious in and near school zones.
Sherman County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...WESTERN NANCE...NORTHWESTERN MERRICK SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND HOWARD COUNTIES At 833 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Paul, or 22 miles north of Grand Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. A second severe thunderstorm is located near Ravenna, also moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Cushing around 845 PM CDT. Palmer around 850 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

