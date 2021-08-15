Cancel
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix. In Puerto Rico, Southeast and Vieques. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Dorchester County, MD weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Southern Dorchester County, especially around Bishop`s Head. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1 MINOR 23/03 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 24/03 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 1 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.9 0.8 0.5 1 NONE 25/04 PM 2.8 0.7 0.5 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 23/05 PM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 24/06 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 24/07 PM 2.6 0.6 0.5 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.7 0.7 0.5 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE
Hawaii County, HI weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 03:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island Southeast; Kipahulu; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND MAUI MOLOKAI OAHU AND KAUAI .Surf along east facing shores will steadily increase as the swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda fills in from east to west. Surf will likely peak later today into Monday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf rising to 6 to 10 feet tonight through Sunday. * WHERE...East facing shores of Molokai, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Orange County, NY weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Queens, NY weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, around one foot of inundation above ground level possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during times of high tide tonight. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 8 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Monday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 will result in dune erosion and localized overwashes during the times of high tide tonight. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dutchess County, NY weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dutchess County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to bands of showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, West Hurley, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Olivebridge, Stanfordville, West Shokan, Mount Tremper, Phoenicia, Woodland Valley Campground, Esopus and Marbletown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor poor drainage and street flooding.
Franklin County, TN weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Orangeburg County, SC weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia SC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 8.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * Flood History...No available flood history.
Rockingham County, NH weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. For the Coastal Flood Statement, large break waves and high astronomical tides will produce splash over and beach erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Splash over and beach erosion. Some water on low lying roads and property is possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 10.9 1.4 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 9.6 0.1 0.8 3 None 24/01 AM 10.5 1.0 0.8 2 None 24/02 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.6 2 None 25/02 AM 9.8 0.3 0.4 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 10.6 1.8 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 9.4 0.6 0.8 3 None 24/01 AM 10.2 1.4 0.8 3 None 24/02 PM 9.3 0.5 0.6 2-3 None 25/02 AM 9.7 0.9 0.5 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 11.8 2.1 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 3-4 None 24/01 AM 11.4 1.7 0.8 3 None 24/01 PM 10.4 0.7 0.6 3 None 25/02 AM 10.8 1.1 0.5 3 None
Rockingham County, NH weather.gov

Knox County, ME weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Anyone walking along the shore should be alert for large incoming waves which could knock people off their feet or wash them into the sea.
Bronx, NY weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bronx, Kings, New York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bronx; Kings; New York The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 524 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain moving across the region. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. There are some areas of residual minor flooding from earlier heavy rain and associated runoff. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Bayonne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Linden, Orange, Coney Island, Summit, Millburn, Secaucus, Harrison, Todt Hill, Crown Heights, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Huguenot and Midtown Manhattan. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area before 730 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding especially in poor drainage and low lying areas.
Dunklin County, MO weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environment weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Hancock County, ME weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High dangerous surf and strong rip currents will make for hazardous surf conditions. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rock outcrops along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.
Bamberg County, SC weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Edgefield; McCormick; Southeastern Orangeburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may vary across short distances and may be intermittent. Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination.
Environment weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches in St Croix across the Virgin Islands and northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From 6 AM AST Monday through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Cumberland County, ME weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. For the Coastal Flood Statement, large break waves and high astronomical tides will produce splash over and beach erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Splash over and beach erosion. Some water on low lying roads and property is possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 10.9 1.4 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 9.6 0.1 0.8 3 None 24/01 AM 10.5 1.0 0.8 2 None 24/02 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.6 2 None 25/02 AM 9.8 0.3 0.4 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 10.6 1.8 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 9.4 0.6 0.8 3 None 24/01 AM 10.2 1.4 0.8 3 None 24/02 PM 9.3 0.5 0.6 2-3 None 25/02 AM 9.7 0.9 0.5 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 11.8 2.1 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 3-4 None 24/01 AM 11.4 1.7 0.8 3 None 24/01 PM 10.4 0.7 0.6 3 None 25/02 AM 10.8 1.1 0.5 3 None
Environment weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:28:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches across the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico and eastern-most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Waldo County, ME weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

