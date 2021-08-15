Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast, Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 12:02:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southeast; Vieques HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, St Croix. In Puerto Rico, Southeast and Vieques. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
