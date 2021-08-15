Cancel
Pender County, NC

Meet the three new principals at Pender County schools

Star News Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURGAW – Pender County Schools recently announced three new principal leadership roles within the district for the 2021-22 school year. Sonya Oates has been hired as principal at Cape Fear Elementary. Bobby Simmons returns to Pender County as principal at Cape Fear Middle. Aja Winstead, who has served as student support coordinator for the district since April 2016, has been named principal of the newly established Pender Innovative Learning Academy. The academy will have physical space at Cape Fear Elementary/Middle, but virtual learning options for middle and high school students throughout the county will be available.

www.starnewsonline.com

