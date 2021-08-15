Pair Your Dessert With An Adult Beverage At The Yum Factory In Illinois, A Dessert Shop And Bar

It’s no secret that Illinois has some of the most exceptional restaurants, bakeries, and bars in the country. And when we’re looking for something a little different, a little out of the ordinary, it’s not too hard to find. The Yum Factory & Chocolate Bar in Quincy, Illinois is one of those unique places offering something a bit different: desserts AND adult beverages. It’s one place you should plan on visiting soon.

If you're craving something sweet like chocolate or pastries, there's one place in Quincy you should stop by.

The Yum Factory & Chocolate Bar offers rich homemade chocolates, old-fashioned candy, and fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, and more.

This wonderful shop is the premier place in Quincy to come and satisfy your sweet tooth, but sweets aren't the only decadent items on the menu.

The Yum Factory also has a cozy bar where you can order adult beverages like wine, beer, and hand-crafted cocktails that can pair well with the many wonderful desserts.

There are plenty of red, white, and sparkling wines to choose from as well as domestic and craft beers. Or you can order a martini, bloody mary, mimosa, margarita, vodka mule, or a number of other drinks.

Since The Yum Factory & Chocolate Bar is "a unique place where sweets and spirits meet," why not try a pairing of chocolate with wine, bourbon, or tequila? You may also choose to have a French macaron with a glass of wine or perhaps a cupcake with a beer. The possibilities are endless!

If you come here for Sunday Brunch, you can expect to enjoy a selection of cinnamon rolls, charcuterie boards, Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Irish Coffee, and more!

