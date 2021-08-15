Pair Your Dessert With An Adult Beverage At The Yum Factory In Illinois, A Dessert Shop And Bar
By Melissa Mahoney
It’s no secret that Illinois has some of the most exceptional restaurants, bakeries, and bars in the country. And when we’re looking for something a little different, a little out of the ordinary, it’s not too hard to find. The Yum Factory & Chocolate Bar in Quincy, Illinois is one of those unique places offering something a bit different: desserts AND adult beverages. It’s one place you should plan on visiting soon.
What sweet and spirit will you order at The Yum Factory in Quincy? Start a discussion in the comments! For more information on The Yum Factory and Chocolate Bar, visit the website and Facebook page.
If you love the thought of pairing desserts with adult beverages, you can also tryJoJo’s Shake Barin Chicago for boozy milkshakes orKite Hill Vineyardin Carbondale for wine slushies!
