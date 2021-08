Manchester United have completed the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for £34m, rising to £42m in add-ons. The deal had been agreed in principle over a fortnight ago between the two clubs, however, minor details in the 28-year-old’s four-year contract caused a delay to United’s official announcement. It meant that Varane, who has already successfully completed his period of quarantine and medical, was unable to be registered for United’s opening Premier League match against Leeds.“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier...