Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The unemployed may never come back. Here's what that means for the economy.

By Andy Kiersz
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwtRr_0bSBJgDo00

Getty

  • The US economy has had a strange comeback, where overall output is back to its pre-recession level but employment is still low.
  • That means we're selling as much stuff as we were in 2019 but with almost 6 million fewer workers.
  • Workers could stay sidelined and we'll keep making more with less, or they'll come back to a more productive economy that could boom for years.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The US economy has been on a rampage all summer , with growth , consumer demand , wage growth , and job openings all at historically high levels as the country reopened.

But there's a strange divide in the recovery, and how it works itself out could define the rest of the decade. There's a split between the recovery of GDP and employment. The first is recovering much faster than the latter.

Both total economic output, as measured by real gross domestic product, and the number of Americans with jobs plummeted last spring, and both have spent the last year sharply recovering.

Real GDP recently surpassed its pre-pandemic peak, but as of July there are still about 5.7 million fewer employees on payrolls in the US than there were in February 2020.

That means the US economy is making and selling as much stuff as it was in 2019, but with nearly 6 million fewer workers. This suggests a big increase in productivity.

If those gains hold up, there are two very different paths forward from here: Workers might stay on the sidelines and output will keep modestly growing, with a permanently smaller labor force, or those workers could return to fuel a more productive economy than most developed countries like the US have seen in decades.

Doing more with less

One possibility is that we could maintain the productivity gains seen during the pandemic with a permanently smaller workforce.

Economics blogger Kevin Drum made some back-of-the-envelope calculations , estimating that by the end of 2022, output would be roughly where it would have been without the pandemic, but with only about 3.5 million more employed Americans than we have now. (Drum used the CBO's estimates for what potential GDP could look like, while extrapolating out from the productivity growth over the last several months.)

Economist Robert Gordon, who specializes in studying long-run trends in productivity and economic growth, shared similar thoughts with UCLA Anderson economist Leo Feler in a February podcast . This was a big deal in the economics community, as Gordon is a famous pessimist when it comes to productivity.

Gordon noted that a lot of the productivity growth over the last year came from high-income, high-productivity workers who can do their jobs from home without all the expenses and trappings of commutes and office buildings.

If those trends continue, Gordon predicted you could see a dampening of productivity growth across the broader economy as sectors like commercial real estate and public transportation struggle in an environment where office buildings in downtown business districts remain empty.

Doing more with more

There's another possible future, however. If productivity growth sustains and the US returns to pre-pandemic employment trends, that could turbocharge overall economic growth for years to come.

Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen made his own back-of-the-envelope calculations along those lines . The US could actually see 7% annual GDP growth over the next couple years, he wrote, much higher than most estimates.

Sen assumed a return to pre-pandemic employment trends by the end of 2022 - adding back all of the 5.7 million lost jobs, plus the jobs that would have been added to the economy without the disruptions of the last year - as well as ongoing productivity growth as businesses invest in automation and other technologies.

This also seems to be the goal of President Joe Biden and the Democrats' proposed economic policies. Both the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the likely party-line $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill are full of proposals to boost productivity through investments in better physical infrastructure and to make it easier for Americans to return to the workforce through initiatives like improved access to child care. If there is such a thing as " Bidenomics ," it's the doing-more-with-more approach of this scenario.

This all depends on whether or not workers come back

These are the extreme ends of a spectrum, and the economy could well end up somewhere in the middle, with modest-to-fast gains in both employment and growth. But a lot will depend on just how many workers come back.

Even though the US has been adding jobs at a stunning pace through the summer, labor force participation remains quite a bit lower than it did before the pandemic . Many older Americans have likely permanently retired, and many workers may be waiting on the sidelines because of ongoing concerns about the pandemic and uncertainty around schools reopening.

If job openings are enticing enough to bring in those sidelined workers, we could see an economic boom. If they aren't, or if the productivity gains we've seen over the last year represent a permanent dislocation of a lot of pre-pandemic jobs, we could have a more productive but smaller workforce.

It all comes down to just how much growth workers - and employers - want out of the economy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 495

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Commercial Real Estate#Americans#Cbo#Ucla Anderson#Bloomberg#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
U.S. PoliticsWTHI

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

States That Cut Federal Unemployment Early Only Hurt Their Economies

States that cut off unemployment benefits with the hope of motivating people to return to work are discovering their plan may be backfiring, as new research shows that their economies have not been stimulated by taking people off of unemployment. As states attempt to jumpstart their economies in the aftermath...
Stanislaus County, CAModesto Bee

Local unemployment is declining, but consumer confidence may soon take a hit. Here’s why

Stanislaus County unemployment continues to fall as the region recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. County-wide unemployment was 8.5% in July, down from 8.9% in June, according to new data from the state’s Economic Development Department. County data is not seasonally adjusted. Meanwhile, state unemployment levels held steady at 7.6%, unchanged from June’s rate.
RetailAugusta Free Press

The Fed’s taper is here: What does that mean for retail investors?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Research underpins any successful stock portfolio and the need for good quality research is never more pressing than during a taper event. As Forbes outlines, the impacts of the taper on the market can be unpredictable – one frequently impacted area of business in such events is housebuilding, yet their stocks continue to remain solid. Picking a good research platform is key, and using an operator who has experience in tapers is key. The platform you choose can tie together your trading strategy and knowledge. The Motley Fool Options service is one example; it offers in-depth research on options, which can be beneficial in a volatile market. Conversely, all-in options like Atom can give a more well-rounded view to your investments.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

US Moves To Prolong Jobless Aid As Claims Hit New Pandemic Low

President Joe Biden's administration announced steps on Thursday to allow US states to continue expanded unemployment benefits as the country grapples with a surge in the Delta variant of Covid-19, even as data showed jobless claims declining for a fourth straight week. Congress approved a massive expansion of the unemployment...
BusinessWTHI

Here's what the Delta variant means for the economic recovery

Posted By: Opinion by Mark Zandi for CNN Business Perspectives. The US economy's immediate prospects appear inextricably tied to how the wave of infections and hospitalizations set off by the Delta variant of Covid-19 plays out. While it seems unlikely that the variant would become so disruptive that it undermines the recovery, there are mounting reasons to be worried that it may become a significant headwind to near-term economic growth.
CollegesFortune

Student loan bills are coming back. Here’s what you need to know

As college students around the country graduate with a massive amount of debt, advocates display a hand-painted sign on the Ellipse in front of The White House to call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to cancel student debt, as seen in June 2021. (Paul Morigi—Getty Images)
U.S. PoliticsMotley Fool

Here's How Much Stimulus Money the Average American Has Received

Americans at almost every income level have collected sizable stimulus funds. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government has offered different types of stimulus money, including checks and tax credits. But how much stimulus money has the average American received so far? We know the answer thanks...
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Global Economy: What China's New COVID Lockdown Means For Growth, Recovery

China’s new lockdowns after a recent COVID outbreak could put a severe strain on the world’s economy. The stringent lockdown strategy for outbreaks in at least 17 provinces may mean shutting down residential compounds and the cancellation of public events, which could dampen China's consumer growth. The Wall Street Journal...

Comments / 495

Community Policy