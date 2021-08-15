WNBA Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Los Angeles Sparks are hosting the Indiana Fever at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 15, at 21:00 in a battle between the two worse teams of each conference. The Los Angeles Sparks are on a free fall, having won only once in their previous nine matches and are last in the West and in third to last in the whole league. On the other hand, the Indiana Fever have started to roll, having won three straight but are still last in the WNBA.www.tonyspicks.com
