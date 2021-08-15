Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

WNBA Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are hosting the Indiana Fever at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 15, at 21:00 in a battle between the two worse teams of each conference. The Los Angeles Sparks are on a free fall, having won only once in their previous nine matches and are last in the West and in third to last in the whole league. On the other hand, the Indiana Fever have started to roll, having won three straight but are still last in the WNBA.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Brittney Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Fever#The Los Angeles Sparks#The Minnesota Lynx#The Atlanta Dream#Tiffany Mitchell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Why signing Patrick Beverley won’t happen

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks at the crowd after he blocked a shot by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley's Return to LA Revealed

The NBA has released its official schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the LA Clippers at Staples Center on November 13th. This will be one of four matchups between the Clippers and T-Wolves, with the other three coming on November 3rd and 5th on Minnesota, with the final matchup happening in LA on January 3rd. All of these matchups, but especially the first time Minnesota comes to LA, will be highly anticipated as fan favorite Patrick Beverley will likely receive a hero's welcome when he gets his name announced.
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: 3 reasons why Kendrick Nunn will regret choosing the Lakers

The NY Knicks’ offseason is looking like it’s trending towards being a rousing success, but it could have looked a bit different. After not being prioritized by the Miami Heat in free agency due to the pursuit of veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, Kendrick Nunn was left vulnerable to other suitors this summer. This resulted in Nunn heading towards the bright lights of Los Angeles to challenge for a title alongside the star-studded cast assembled by the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz receive the league’s friendliest season schedule

Per one formula, the 2021-22 Utah Jazz schedule is relatively trouble-free. Should the Utah Jazz fail to repeat as regular-season champs this season, they shouldn’t have the schedule-makers to blame. No, of all 30 team schedules that the NBA released on Friday for the league’s 75th anniversary season, the 2021-22...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will meet for the finale of a three-game series at the Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta has so far dominated the series with a 4-2 win in the series opener, and a 12-2 win in the second game. The Braves are tied for the lead with the Phillies and improved to 61-56 while the Nationals are in fourth-place and dropped to 50-67, 11 games behind.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Minnesota Twins 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-46) will challenge the Minnesota Twins (51-66) in the final match of a three-game weekend showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Tampa Bay defeated the Minnesota Twins in the opening game of a weekend series at 10-4 on Friday but failed to maintain its winning form and bowed to the Twins in the next match with a 0-12 shutout loss on Saturday. The Rays will try to bounce back and win this series in a rubber match on Sunday. Tampa Bay scored a total of 18 runs in the last three contests and the Rays scored four or more runs in winning ten of their last 11 outings. Right Fielder Randy Arozarena recorded 107 hits and 53 RBIs in leading Tampa while 3rd Baseman Joey Wendle and Left Fielder Austin Meadows posted a combined 184 hits and 116 RBIs this season. Pitcher Michael Wacha gave up 7 earned runs on 7 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched to pick up the loss.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs Miami Marlins 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs will meet with the Miami Marlins in MLB action in Loandepot Park, FL, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Cubs, who are currently at 52-67, dropped out of first place in the National League Central Division. In a 5-4 road defeat to Miami last night, Chicago made four mistakes and struck out eight batters. When collecting three or lesser runs, the Cubs dropped five consecutive matches. The Cubs are looking to end a 10-game winless streak with a victory.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the last installment of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). Due to weather, the opening match of the series was canceled on Friday and will be patched up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Milwaukee is currently at 70-46 and claimed four consecutive matches, putting them in first place in the National League Central, seven games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants will play the series finale at the Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 4:05 PM EDT. The Rockies were swept by Houston in their previous two-game series and they have also lost two meetings so far with San Francisco. Colorado snapped its fifth losing streak after winning the third game against the Giants to a score of 4-1. Colorado dropped its record to 52-65 and the team is in fourth place in the National League West standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy