This Popular French Bakery Chain Just Opened Its First Walmart Locations

By Mura Dominko
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
La Madeleine French Bakery & Café/ Facebook

As McDonald's announced hundreds of closures of its Walmart locations, the big-box retailer began looking for new fast-food tenants that would provide its customers with craveable food options. One of the newly onboarded chains is La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe, which announced in April that it would be partnering with Walmart on new express outposts in several locations in Texas.

The chain, which operates some 80 locations across the South, is planning ten test locations inside Walmart to begin with. And according to QSR Magazine, three of them have already opened in Cleburne, Garland, and Rowlett over the past six weeks. Smaller in footprint, La Madeleines in Walmarts serve grab-and-go options as well as a dine-in menu. Customers can enjoy the signature Chicken Caesar Salad and Tomato Basil Soup, as well as a brand new pizza option, served exclusively at these locations.

Additionally, the bakery outposts include a small retail area, where customers can buy their favorite premade menu items as well as soups, jams, and sauces.

"It's been really exciting to see our partnership with Walmart come to life," says la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. "Walmart offers a unique food service experience for its shoppers, and we're proud to be a part of it by serving our fresh, French cuisine to customers looking to either sit and sip during a shopping break or purchase a signature menu item on their way out."

America's largest pizza chain already has 30 locations inside of Walmart stores, and more are coming, a Walmart spokesperson told Supermarket News in April.

Walmart is testing an in-store Taco Bell restaurant, as the company is "definitely looking to bring in new and exciting brands," Avani Dudhia, a Walmart corporate spokesperson, told Supermarket News.

There's no word yet on whether more will be coming, but judging by the taco chain's popularity, it wouldn't be a surprise if more popped up soon.

This salad chain is not only moving into Walmart but other grocery stores as well. In total, over 130 new locations will open by the end of 2022.

Wow Bao

There are around 200 Wow Bao locations across the country, and there are about to be some at Walmart, too. Some will have dine-in capabilities while others will be carryout only.

Nathan's Famous has partnered with Ghost Kitchen Brands to bring its hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, premium burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and items from the Wings of New York menu to customers at 60 Walmart locations in the U.S. by the end of this year.

