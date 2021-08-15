Letters: Not just a theory: Conspiracy Band's music brings us all together
As our society continues to grapple with racial inequality and inclusion, I was struck by an event at the Grandview Heights Public Library on Aug. 10. The fabulous Conspiracy Band performed in their summer concert series. The music was amazing, including songs from various genres performed by a diverse group of outstanding singers and musicians. Whenever they play, a feeling of community is always there.
