Live Nation To Require Proof Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 Or A Negative Test For All Shows

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning October 4th, Live Nation will require all performers and concert goers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a negative test result.

Live Nation is one of the largest live entertainment companies in the United States.

Locally here in Pittsburgh, Live Nation operates shows out of The Pavilion At Star Lake.

The company hosts 40,000 shows and more than 100 festivals, selling 500 million tickets each year.

This news follows the decision made by AEG Presents, who operate Stage AE, to require proof of vaccination for all visits and staff members.