Reactions as the Taliban entered Kabul

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
An Afghan soldier stands in a military vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are international reactions after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday having taken control of much of the rest of Afghanistan:

PAKISTANI FOREIGN OFFICE SPOKESMAN ZAHID HAFEEZ CHAUDHRY

"We're concerned about the increasingly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan...We have not taken any decision to close our embassy," he told Geo News TV

AUSTRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ALEXANDER SCHALLENBERG

"Conflict and instability in the region will sooner or later spill over to Europe and thus to Austria," Austria's APA news agency quoted him as saying in announcing an aid conference to support Afghanistan's central Asian neighbours.

EU COMMISSIONER MARGARITIS SCHINAS

"The clock has run out on how long we can wait to adopt the complete overhaul of Europe's migration and asylum rules we need," Schinas said in a tweet, citing his comments in Italian paper La Stampa.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, IN A STATEMENT ON SATURDAY BEFORE THE TALIBAN ENTERED KABUL

"One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country's civil conflict was not acceptable to me."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Foreign Policywirenewsfax.com

Russian Envoy to Kabul: Taliban offer a Deal

According to the Russian ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban have requested that his embassy convey their offer to a pro-government spokesman in northern Afghanistan. Dmitry Zhirnov, Ambassador to Russia, stated that a top Taliban leader had asked Russia to inform Panjshir Valley fighters that the Taliban want to come to an agreement.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Taliban have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, Sputnik reported on Saturday. Another 40 inmates were released in central Uruzgan province, The Russian News Agency reported citing the Shamshad News broadcaster. This comes after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier on...
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Daughter of exiled Afghan President Ghani strolls in NYC amid chaos

The daughter of Afghanistan’s in-exile President Ashraf Ghani was spotted strolling around New York City this week as the deadly and chaotic US evacuations in Kabul continue. Mariam Ghani, 42, stepped out with a female friend in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon just days after her father abandoned his country and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Merkel speaks with Erdogan

Berlin [Germany], August 22 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed the rapidly developing situation in Afghanistan. They both agreed to cooperate on assisting the work of international humanitarian organizations in the country. "Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
WorldVoice of America

Erdogan Reiterates Interest in Securing Kabul Airport, Faces Criticism

Despite earlier reports that Turkey had dropped plans to secure Kabul’s international airport, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey is ready to talk with the Taliban about what role, if any, Turkey would play in Afghanistan. “If there is a knock on our door, we will open...
Foreign PolicyCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban advances towards Kabul

US secretary of state spoke with Afghan President Ghani. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Saturday as the security situation continues to deteriorate in the country. In a statement released by the State Department, the two “discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political...
Worldwfsu.org

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Leaves Country As Taliban Forces Enter Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Taliban has left Afghanistan, just hours after the insurgency's forces surrounded the nation's capital city of Kabul Sunday — all but ensuring the collapse of the national government and a return to rule by the insurgent group for the first time in two decades. Ghani and...

