United Autosports confirmed that 15-year-old American driver Josh Pierson will join its team for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship. Pierson is currently racing in the Road to Indy USF2000 Series. The teen first sat in a kart at just two years old, racing locally at age four, nationally at seven and internationally at 11. After karting, he moved into single seaters, racing F1600 and the USF2000’s, entering the Road to Indy series.