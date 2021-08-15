Cancel
Wichita, KS

Popular new podcast features Wichita brewers engaged in beer-fueled, laugh-filled chats

Wichita Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that they’ve perfected the art of brewing and canning beer, the guys at Wichita Brewing Company have a new project: a podcast. Called “Under the Lid,” the podcast features co-owner Jeremy Horn and head brewer Cody Sherwood sitting down with other local brewers and people in the industry to talk about their jobs, the local craft beer scene and whatever else comes to mind. The first one debuted in July, and now, the duo has put out six different episodes, which last around 50 minutes each.

www.kansas.com

