Indianola City Council to Discuss Hillcrest Renewal Plan

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday, with Mayor Pam Pepper reading a proclamation declaring August 26th as Women’s Equality Day in Indianola. The council will consider several changes in city code regarding mobile homes, mobile home parks, and small wind energy conversion systems, the Hillcrest Urban Renewal Plan, the Urban Revitalization Program, and a development agreement with the Indianola Country Club. The council will also consider an agreement for the FY22 Manhole Lining Project before going into closed session to discuss litigation. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.