Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Point, NY

Audit says Rocky Point School District may have overpaid workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in OT

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com
Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Point school officials may have overpaid employees hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of overtime because of poor oversight, a state audit found. The report, released Thursday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, said Rocky Point district officials had failed to adopt written overtime policies that should have required preapproval of overtime. Officials also failed to adequately monitor overtime spending, auditors said.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Point, NY
Rocky Point, NY
Education
City
Sullivan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 1

Community Policy