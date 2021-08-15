Audit says Rocky Point School District may have overpaid workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in OT
Rocky Point school officials may have overpaid employees hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of overtime because of poor oversight, a state audit found. The report, released Thursday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, said Rocky Point district officials had failed to adopt written overtime policies that should have required preapproval of overtime. Officials also failed to adequately monitor overtime spending, auditors said.www.newsday.com
