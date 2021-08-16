Man's body pulled from Lake Erie at Lakewood Park

Members of the Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department reported finding and pulling a man's body from Lake Erie at Lakewood park Saturday evening.

According to officials, the investigation began after they received a call from the United States Coast Guard indicating that they received a report of a body in the water around 7 p.m.

According to Lakewood officials, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the body was seent partially floating in the water, and partially on the rocks at the beach.

Later that evening, officers located the man's body on the northeast end of the park, near a popular outlook spot. The man is described as Black, approximately 5’10, roughly 150-170 pounds, and in his 40’s or 50’s. No form of ID was found on his person.

Officials also tell 3News that the man had both a mustache and goatee, and was wearing a t-shirt with the words, “That Rich Life” on the front of it.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates.

