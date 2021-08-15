Cancel
Environment

Cooler, soggy week ahead

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago

Today: Variable Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Iso. Shower/Storm. Low 70.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler. Scattered Rain. High 82.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

As a front drops south near the Piedmont Triad, we can expect a greater chance for showers and storms on Sunday. With the boundary sticking around in our vicinity, this will lead to continued increased showers and storms for Sunday.

Rain is likely through the early part of the week due to a couple of prominent features including a trough, post tropical cyclone Fred and a lifting warm front. Although showers and storms are expected, they are not expected to be severe, at least for the early part of the week. Lightning, thunder and gusty winds are possible with storms, but this does not mean you will see severe storms.

The temperatures will dip below average for next week due to the additional cloud cover and rain-cooled air with the increased shower activity.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

