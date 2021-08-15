Tropics: Fred remains disorganized; Tropical Storm Grace nears the Caribbean

There are two areas to watch in the tropics: Fred and Tropical Storm Grace . At this time Fred remains rather disorganized and was even downgraded to a remnant low by the NHC, yet it is expected to re-strengthen today to a Tropical Depression. Fred will bring passing showers with at times heavy rainfall across the First Coast through Tuesday. Not only west of Jacksonville closer to the storm but also near the coast as inflow pulls in showers off of the Gulf Stream.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace is tracking west towards the Caribbean and could take a track very similar to that of Fred's. This spells bad news for Haiti where a 7.2M shallow earthquake hit Saturday morning causing significant damage.

As of Saturday morning, Fred was declared a remnant low by the National Hurricane Center. Simply put it has no defined low-level circulation thanks to friction over Cuba. The storm is expected though to regain tropical storm depression status though as it moves back over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's track also shifted west with a landfall more likely now closer to the Florida-Alabama border. Yet the storm's influence and rain bands will still pull in some unsettled weather here on the First Coast.

Fred is looking like a heavy rain event for the First Coast. The majority of our area's impacts will be felt through Sunday evening and possibly into Tuesday as tropical moisture lingers across the Southeast. As of now, we can expect the following conditions:

Breezy with sustained winds up to 20+ mph (30 mph gusts)

Rounds of tropical downpours with an additional 2-4" of rain. Isolated areas could see up to 5".

A few isolated strong to severe storms in outer rain bands stretching all the way to the Beaches

Prolonged river flooding, mainly for the Suwannee River Valley region and the St. Marys River at Macclenny (several gauges already at flood stage, but thankfully have been trending down this week with the drier weather)

Isolated urban and street flooding in heavy downpours

Increased risk of rip currents with a persistent onshore flow

Keep in mind (at this time):

There is NOT a surge concern

There is NOT a concern for bridges to close

Fred formed in the Caribbean Sea this week making it the earliest 6th Atlantic named storm on record. The average date for the 6th Atlantic named storm to form is August 28, so the 2021 hurricane season remains ahead of "schedule."

Tropical Storm Grace : Tropical Storm Grace has been named by the NHC making it the earliest 7th named storm on record in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm warnings have been issued from the Windward Islands to the Dominican Republic including Puerto Rico.

At this time the storm is expected to maintain its intensity as it moves through the Caribbean bringing heavy rainfall to areas that were just impacted by Fred. This spells bad news for Haiti where a 7.2M shallow earthquake hit Saturday morning causing significant damage.

Still plenty of time to watch this storm, yet now is the time to stock up on supply kits and review your family's emergency plan, especially with the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season getting underway.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: NOAA's outlook calls for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes in total.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

Hurricane season is here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten.

This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

