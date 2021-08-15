Fred will track west of the First Coast but will still bring heavy rain late Sunday; watching Grace in the Caribbean

SUNDAY: A calm start to the day, yet inflow from Fred will pull in across the First Coast bringing passing showers that could become heavy at times. The heaviest rainfall will be late Sunday into Monday. Be sure you have a way to get weather alerts during those overnight hours! With the storm tracking further west the severe threat has dropped by not completely vanished. Now is the time to start thinking about your commute on Monday morning and the impacts the localized flooding might have.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Fred will move onshore by Tuesday morning. Thus this prolonged onshore flow will stick around for several days as the system makes landfall in Western Florida or Alabama.

WEDNESDAY -FRIDAY : Rain and scattered showers will continue all week long as temperatures stay below average. This is thanks to a lingering trough over our area combined with the possible effects of Tropical Storm Grace late into the week.

THE LATEST UPDATE ON FRED & FIRST COAST IMPACTS: As of now, we can expect the following conditions:

Breezy with sustained winds up to 20+ mph (30 mph gusts)

Rounds of tropical downpours with an additional 2-4" of rain. Isolated areas could see up to 5".

A few isolated strong to severe storms in outer rain bands stretching all the way to the Beaches

Prolonged river flooding, mainly for the Suwannee River Valley region and the St. Marys River at Macclenny (several gauges already at flood stage, but thankfully have been trending down this week with the drier weather)

Isolated urban and street flooding in heavy downpours

Increased risk of rip currents with a persistent onshore flow

Keep in mind (at this time):

There is NOT a surge concern

There is NOT a concern for bridges to close

Fred formed in the Caribbean Sea this week making it the earliest 6th Atlantic named storm on record. The average date for the 6th Atlantic named storm to form is August 28, so the 2021 hurricane season remains ahead of "schedule."

TROPICAL Storm Grace : Tropical Storm Grace has been named by the NHC making it the earliest 7th named storm on record in the Atlantic Basin.

At this time the storm is expected to become a tropical storm and maintain that intensity as it moves through the Caribbean bringing heavy rainfall to areas that were just impacted by Fred.

For more information on both of these tropical systems check our latest update here.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.