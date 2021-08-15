Cancel
Tottenham vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Jamie Braidwood
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GQOv_0bS8QVsS00

All eyes will be on Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur open their Premier League campaign against champions Manchester City this afternoon.

The Spurs striker has pushed for a move to City this summer, with Pep Guardiola admitting that his side are interested in a move for the England captain.

With negotiations at a standstill, Kane returned to Tottenham training for the first time on Friday following his five-day quarantine. The 28-year-old denied that he was meant to return to Tottenham’s training ground one week earlier and manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Kane could line up against the side he has been so heavily linked with this afternoon.

City, who would have to pay upwards of £150m to sign Kane, have already broken the British transfer record this summer in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and are aiming to successfully defend the Premier League title for the second time under Guardiola.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Premier League clash today.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 15 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spurs manager Nuno will have made his decision on whether Kane will play following Saturday’s training session, while new arrivals Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, who picked up an injury at the Copa America, will also be assessed. Japhet Tanganga should be available after recovering from a slight injury picked up in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday.

For City, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could all return to the squad after missing Saturday’s Community Shield final - but Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt and Phil Foden is out due to injuries sustained at the Euros this summer.

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga; Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Winks, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Dele, Bergwijn; Son

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Odds

Tottenham: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 3/5

Prediction

Of the two sides, and despite the uncertainty surrounding Kane, Tottenham have had the more settled pre-season in terms of player availability. City have seven first team players who have only returned this week or are unavailable due to their involvement in international tournaments this summer and while they have the deepest squad in the Premier League, that is far from ideal. However, the starting line-up Guardiola selects this afternoon is still likely to be stronger than Spurs’ - and this is a team used to winning in the Premier League. Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City

Comments / 0

