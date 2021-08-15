Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham vs Manchester City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GQOv_0bS8QSEH00

Nuno Espirito Santo begins his reign as Tottenham Hotspur manager at home to Premier League champions Manchester City this afternoon, amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding striker Harry Kane.

Nuno, who was appointed Spurs manager in July following a protracted 72-day search for Jose Mourinho’s successor, has had to deal with the speculation surrounding Kane’s future, with the striker reportedly set on leaving Tottenham and joining City this summer.

Kane returned to Tottenham training on Friday and the Portuguese boss said he will make a late decision on whether to play the 28-year-old against the side he has been linked with all summer, despite his lack of a pre-season. “He’s here with us. He’s a Tottenham player,” Nuno said on Friday. “We have to think about tomorrow [Saturday]. Let’s prepare the training session of tomorrow and go day by day.”

The coach could hand Premier League debuts to new arrivals Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero while for City, all eyes will be on whether Jack Grealish is handed his first start for the club after arriving for a British record fee of £100m from Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture today.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 15 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spurs manager Nuno will have made his decision on whether Kane will play following Saturday’s training session, while new arrivals Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, who picked up an injury at the Copa America, will also be assessed. Japhet Tanganga should be available after recovering from a slight injury picked up in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday.

For City, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could all return to the squad after missing Saturday’s Community Shield final - but Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt and Phil Foden is out due to injuries sustained at the Euros this summer.

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga; Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Winks, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Dele, Bergwijn; Son

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Odds

Tottenham: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 3/5

Prediction

Of the two sides, and despite the uncertainty surrounding Kane, Tottenham have had the more settled pre-season in terms of player availability. City have seven first team players who have only returned this week or are unavailable due to their involvement in international tournaments this summer and while they have the deepest squad in the Premier League, that is far from ideal. However, the starting line-up Guardiola selects this afternoon is still likely to be stronger than Spurs’ - and this is a team used to winning in the Premier League. Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
102K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#The Premier League#Spurs#Portuguese#British#Arsenal#Sterling Odds Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE: Follow all the action as it happens as the visitors face a tough start to the defence of their Premier League title

The standout fixture on the opening weekend of the Premier League season is the final one as Tottenham entertain champions Manchester City. This fixture is often an enthralling spectacle and there is the added spice to this encounter owing to City's continued pursuit of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane. Follow Sportsmail's...
Premier League90min.com

Norwich predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League

Norwich's tricky return to the top flight continues on matchday two as they head to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. The Canaries were thumped 3-0 by Liverpool last time out and Daniel Farke will know that anything other than a perfect performance could see his side fall to a similar defeat against the reigning Premier League champions.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Jack Grealish scores first Manchester City goal in rout against Norwich

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut for Manchester City as they got their season up and running with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. The champions lost the Community Shield against Leicester and their Premier League opener at Tottenham without scoring, but they put the Canaries to the sword in the Manchester rain.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Harry Kane: Tottenham striker returns on the bench against Wolves

Harry Kane has been named on the bench for Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Wolves in the Premier League. It is the first time he has been named in a matchday squad so far this campaign and the Premier League golden boot winner could make his first appearance of the season at the Molineux Stadium.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

Spurs travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday as the 2021/22 Premier League season continues. Tottenham’s opening weekend victory over Manchester City lifted the mood at the club after weeks of speculation surrounding the future of Harry Kane. Nuno Espirito Santo heavily rotated his squad for their shock Europa...
Premier League90min.com

Manchester United predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Manchester United kick off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a visit from old rivals Leeds United on Saturday. Thanks to some smart transfer business, hopes are pretty high at Old Trafford heading into the new season and the Red Devils' meeting with Marcelo Bielsa's side is one of the standout fixtures of gameweek one.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea vs. Arsenal combined XI: The lone Arsenal player in a 3-4-3

The 2021/22 Premier League season has only just begun, and the two biggest clubs in London, Chelsea and Arsenal, appear to be heading in dramatically different directions. Chelsea, on the back of a commanding victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday, is arguably the hottest team in world football at the moment. Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a not-so-shocking defeat at Brentford to begin the new campaign, which has sent the fanbase into a state of panic.
Premier LeagueBBC

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins hasn't recovered from a knee injury, while Bertrand Traore faces several weeks out with a hamstring problem. Midfielders Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz could be involved, although the latter only recently returned from the Olympics and is unlikely to start. Newcastle are without Jonjo Shelvey,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Both sides had different starts to the season; Chelsea began with a solid 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, while the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat to new-boys and city counterparts Brentford to kick off the new season.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Arsenal complete signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a long-term contract from Sheffield United. The 23-year-old was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad and has represented his country at all levels from under-18 to under-21. “The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, at which point Aaron will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy