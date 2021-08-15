Cancel
Premier League

Is Tottenham vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
 7 days ago

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their title away to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, where they could face top transfer target Harry Kane.

Manager Pep Guardiola has said his side are interested in a move for the striker but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has set a price tag of £150 million on the England captain, which City have been so far unwilling to meet.

Kane returned to Tottenham training for the first time on Friday and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted the 28-year-old could play against the Premier League champions, despite his lack of a pre-season.

Kane denied that he was expected to return to Spurs training last week and is reportedly set on joining Jack Grealish in making the move to the Premier League champions this summer. City have yet to sign a replacement for striker and record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the club at the end of last season.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this afternoon.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 15 August at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Spurs manager Nuno will have made his decision on whether Kane will play following Saturday’s training session, while new arrivals Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, who picked up an injury at the Copa America, will also be assessed. Japhet Tanganga should be available after recovering from a slight injury picked up in the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday.

For City, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus could all return to the squad after missing Saturday’s Community Shield final - but Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt and Phil Foden is out due to injuries sustained at the Euros this summer.

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga; Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Winks, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Dele, Bergwijn; Son

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Odds

Tottenham: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Manchester City: 3/5

Prediction

Of the two sides, and despite the uncertainty surrounding Kane, Tottenham have had the more settled pre-season in terms of player availability. City have seven first team players who have only returned this week or are unavailable due to their involvement in international tournaments this summer and while they have the deepest squad in the Premier League, that is far from ideal. However, the starting line-up Guardiola selects this afternoon is still likely to be stronger than Spurs’ - and this is a team used to winning in the Premier League. Tottenham 1-2 Manchester City

