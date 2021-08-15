Afghanistan news – live: Chaos at Kabul airport as thousands flee after Taliban seize power

The US embassy in Kabul has issued a security alert following reports of gunfire at the city’s airport as troops aid the evacuation of most American diplomats and personnel.

The embassy said the situation in the Afghanistan capital was “changing quickly” on Sunday as it instructed US citizens to “shelter in place”.

“There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place,” the alert said.

It comes as Taliban commanders claim to have taken control of the Afghan presidential palace.

An official for the militant group said they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the palace.

However there has been no confirmation from the Afghanistan government.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday after Taliban fighters entered Kabul and sought the surrender of his government.