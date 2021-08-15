Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Anger in Lebanon after fuel tank explosion kills 28

By Ibrahim CHALHOUB, Ibrahim Chalhoub with Hashem Osseiran in Beirut, Fathi AL-MASRI, STAFF, Kamal MEHANNA, ANWAR AMRO, Ghassan SWEIDAN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iCgp_0bS6dBrd00
Vehicles burn following the explosion which happened overnight as a crowd gathered to buy desperately needed fuel /AFP

A fuel tank explosion in Lebanon killed 28 people and injured 80 on Sunday as a crowd clamoured for petrol, authorities and medics said, the latest catastrophe to spark outrage in the crisis-hit country.

The tragedy in the impoverished north overwhelmed medical facilities and heaped new misery on a nation already beset by an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that have crippled hospitals and caused long power cuts.

It also revived bitter memories of a massive blast at Beirut port last August that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK5Np_0bS6dBrd00
A man lies in a Tripoli hospital bed covered in sterile gauze to treat burns suffered as a result of a fuel tank explosion in Lebanon's northern region of Akkar /AFP

The health ministry said the explosion in Al-Tleil village in the Akkar region killed 28 people and wounded 80.

Caretaker premier Hassan Diab's office declared a national day of mourning for Monday.

Anger boiled over as protesters attacked the Beirut home of premier-designate Najib Mikati to demand his resignation, with rocks thrown and clashes with anti-riot forces, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The military said a fuel tank that "had been confiscated by the army to distribute to citizens" exploded just before 2:00 am (2300 GMT) on Sunday.

Two soldiers died, 11 were critically injured and four are missing, it added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D97Ux_0bS6dBrd00
Akkar residents torched an empty house thought to belong to the owner of the land where the explosion took place, the National News Agency reported /AFP

The military began raiding petrol stations Saturday to curb hoarding after the central bank scrapped fuel subsidies.

The NNA said the blast followed scuffles as people crowded to get petrol.

Hospitals in Akkar, one of Lebanon's poorest regions, and in the northern port city of Tripoli said they had to turn away many injured because they were ill-equipped to treat severe burns.

- 'Don't leave us!' -

"The corpses are so charred that we can't identify them," employee Yassine Metlej at an Akkar hospital told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1VqB_0bS6dBrd00
Lebanon /AFP

A security source said that DNA testing to identify victims had begun.

AFP correspondents at several hospitals saw remains covered in white shrouds.

At Tripoli's Al-Salam hospital, emergency rooms quickly filled.

"Don't leave us!" cried one mother beside her burned son as a man wept and prayed for his own son.

Akkar residents torched an empty house thought to belong to the owner of the land where the explosion took place, the NNA reported.

The army tweeted that the owner had been arrested.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said he was in contact with several countries to evacuate serious cases abroad.

A Turkish plane arrived in Beirut on Sunday evening to transport four soldiers who had suffered serious burns, the NNA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKJb9_0bS6dBrd00
A man badly burned in the fuel explosion is carried from a helicopter after being flown to Geitawi hospital in Beirut /AFP

Ismail al-Sheikh, 23, burned on his arms and legs, was driven by his sister Marwa to Beirut's Geitawi hospital, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) away.

"We were informed that the army was distributing gasoline... so people flocked to fill it in plastic containers," Marwa told AFP.

She said some witnesses said a lighter sparked the blast; others claimed shots were fired.

The explosion was widely seen as a direct consequence of official negligence that had pushed the country deeper into free fall.

"The dead are victims of a careless state," Marwa told AFP.

- Political wrangling -

Sawsan Abdullah burst into tears at Geitawi hospital when a doctor told her that her soldier son was in critical condition.

"He's my only son!" Abdullah yelled, falling to the floor.

Lebanon, hit by a financial crisis, has been grappling with soaring poverty, a plummeting currency and dire fuel shortages.

The central bank this week said it could not afford to fund fuel subsidies because of dwindling foreign reserves, and accused importers of hoarding fuel to sell at higher prices on the black market or in Syria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G99NN_0bS6dBrd00
Sterile gauzes on this man's arm treat burns suffered during the fuel tank explosion; he is pictured at the entrance to the Al-Salam Hospital /AFP

Fuel shortages have left many with just two hours of electricity a day, and several hospitals have warned they may have to close due to power outages.

President Michel Aoun ordered a probe into the blast and chaired an emergency defence council meeting, his office said in a statement.

It that hospitals would be provided with diesel to power generators.

The council also called on the government to task security forces with monitoring the storage and distribution of fuel to prevent further incidents.

Sunday's blast comes less than two weeks after Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the Beirut port explosion.

Despite the economic crisis, political wrangling has delayed the formation of a new government after the last cabinet resigned in the wake of that blast.

Vital international aid pledges remain contingent on a new government being formed to spearhead reforms, and on talks restarting with the International Monetary Fund.

Russia called for a "thorough investigation" into Sunday's blast and Jordan urged a "comprehensive plan" for Lebanon.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Najib Mikati
Person
Hassan Diab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Jordan#Akkar Afp#Caretaker#The National News Agency#Nna#Turkish#Geitawi Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastVoice of America

In Lebanon, Discontent Grows With Hezbollah's Political, Military Might

AMMAN - There is growing discontent among Lebanese with political and military powerhouse Hezbollah calling the shots in the country. Analysts say a 2006-style confrontation with Israel, which bolstered its militia image then, is not an option for Iran-backed Hezbollah now, as it's seen as part of the problem. Even Lebanon's influential Maronite Catholic Patriarch is calling on the beleaguered country's army to "confront Hezbollah for the sake of Lebanon."
Middle EastRebel Yell

Lebanon | Gas tank explosion death toll rises to 28

(Beirut) At least 28 people were killed and dozens injured in an overnight gasoline tank explosion in a village in northern Lebanon, where residents tried to stock up on fuel that was in short supply in a country before the collapse. Hachem OSSEIRAN Agence France-Presse. The army said in a...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Lied, 4 Killed in Significant Israeli Strike in Syria

Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes in Syria against Hezbollah targets Thursday night killed four terror operatives, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, contradicting claims by Hezbollah that there were no casualties in the attack. Syria’s state media reported that the IAF launched an airstrike from the southeast side...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lebanon raises fuel price 70% amid severe shortage

Beirut, Aug 22 (EFE) .- The Government of Lebanon today raised official fuel prices by around 70%, after an agreement was reached the day before to continue financing partially and temporarily the importation of fuels in amid the severe shortage in the country. The Ministry of Energy announced in a...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Militarytalesbuzz.com

Israeli defense minister says his country is ready to strike Iran

A top Israeli official said his country is ready to strike Iran in retaliation for a recent attack on an oil tanker belonging to an Israeli firm. Defense Minister Benny Gantz replied, “Yes,” when asked by the Israeli news site Ynet News on Thursday whether the Israeli Defense Forces was ready to take military action against Iran.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
MilitaryAviation Week

Coalition Fighter Shoots Down UAS In Northeast Syria

A Coalition aircraft shot down an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with an air-to-air missile near a U.S. military base in eastern Syria on Aug. 21, U.S. Central Command told Aviation Week. “The UAS was deemed a threat and self-defense measures were taken,” a Central Command spokesman told Aviation... Subscription Required.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy