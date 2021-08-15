Devastated Haiti to receive 100,000 meals from St. Louis volunteers

Hundreds of volunteers filled the gym Saturday morning at Chaminade High School in Creve Coeur to pack more than 100,000 meals for Haiti.

The meals will be shipped to northern Haiti to a hospital operated by the CRUDEM Foundation, an organization founded in St. Louis.

The food packing event was scheduled several months ago, but it happened to fall on the same day a 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the country. As of Saturday night, the earthquake killed more than 300 people and injured 1,800.

"They don't need this on top of everything else," said CRUDEM board member Dr. Bill Guyol.

"Our hospital is ready, they're prepared to receive people," added CRUDEM program director Tim Traynor.

Traynor said many of the meals packed at Chaminade will go to feed people still suffering from the 2010 earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands of people. The hospital offered critical support in 2010, treating roughly 1,200 people injured in the disaster.

"The demand is huge. Packing over 100,000 meals is going to go a long way. It's not the answer, but it buys time for those who are most critical so we can find a better solution with what they're dealing with today," said Traynor.

The CRUDEM Foundation hosts food packing events around the country, but Guyol said the volume of donated meals and the volunteer turnout in St. Louis makes it the foundation's largest event.

To learn more about CRUDEM, including how to donate to its cause, click here .