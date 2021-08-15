Ravens beat turnover-plagued Saints 17-14

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining and the Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens haven’t lost in the preseason since 2015.

They struggled to move the ball with quarterback Lamar Jackson held out, but New Orleans couldn’t overcome its six turnovers.

Huntley, who took over for Trace McSorley at quarterback in the second half, capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive with the Ravens’ only touchdown of the game.

Jameis Winston threw for 96 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans, but he and Taysom Hill each threw an interception.