Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens beat turnover-plagued Saints 17-14

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b84W_0bS3f8EC00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining and the Baltimore Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 18 games with a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens haven’t lost in the preseason since 2015.

They struggled to move the ball with quarterback Lamar Jackson held out, but New Orleans couldn’t overcome its six turnovers.

Huntley, who took over for Trace McSorley at quarterback in the second half, capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive with the Ravens’ only touchdown of the game.

Jameis Winston threw for 96 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans, but he and Taysom Hill each threw an interception.

Comments / 3

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Veteran Player’s Retirement

Earlier today, New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson announced his retirement from the NFL. It was a decision that not even Sean Payton saw coming. “No,” Payton replied when asked if he saw this move coming. “Normally you don’t. He’s played in this league a long time. He and I spoke for about a half an hour, and he’s had a great career. He’s been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt.”
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLnumberfire.com

Lamar Jackson talking to Ravens doctors about COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: There’s no reason for Lamar Jackson to play this Saturday

The Baltimore Ravens opted to hold star quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the team’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints last week. The decision made sense given that Jackson had only recently returned from a COVID-related absence and was still working his way back into playing condition. This was...
NFLESPN

Ravens' Tyler Huntley goes from beating Lamar Jackson to backing him up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Tyler Huntley doesn’t have the draft pedigree or experience of many of the other No. 2 quarterbacks in the NFL. What Huntley does have is a knack for coming on top, which is why the Baltimore Ravens believe he can serve as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson.
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.

Comments / 3

Community Policy