Hey folks. It's Lauren Goode here, filling in for Steven Levy—who last I heard was foil-boarding up at Lake Tahoe while sourcing his next, not-yet-announced book. I’m writing from my perch in Silicon Valley, amidst the drift smoke from the devastating fires in Northern California. We’re also in the middle of a fraught gubernatorial recall election here, and waiting to see what the reopening of schools means for this crucial phase in the Covid-19 pandemic. What’s that? Sorry—my editor tells me I’m supposed to save the dire stuff for the “End Times” section of this newsletter. Don’t worry: Despite all this, someone in Silicon Valley is surely building the next big tech company.