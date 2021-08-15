CBS19 WEATHER: More storms setting up for Sunday

Hey East Texas! We had some booms of thunder, cracks of lightning and heavy rain to start our Saturday in parts of East Texas but not everyone got in on the action. We do have another shot at seeing some rain for Sunday, in a copycat forecast ahead. If you have outdoor plans, don't cancel them as there will be some dry times mixed in but also, be prepared to take cover when a storm does fire up.

SUNDAY:

Another day where we start off dry and ease into to stormy weather as we move forward into the afternoon. Thanks to the unsettled weather, we're breaking our little heat wave with some rain-cooled air. Daytime temperatures likely topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Be on the lookout for thunder, lightning, local water issues and some strong gusty winds within the storms that develop throughout our afternoon hours. Just like Saturday, once we approach sunset, things should calm down a bit.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Comfortable once again with storms ending and leftover mist/drizzle that leaves our temperatures in the lower 70s. A welcomed break from those stuffy Summer nights we dealt with all last week.

MONDAY :

A little disturbance could give us another storm or two during the afternoon but nothing too extreme. Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds, peeks of sun and the sky occasionally opening up for a quick rinse. Daytime temperatures not quite as cool as the weekend as we are forecasting a return of those upper 80s especially for areas missing out on any extra wet weather.

