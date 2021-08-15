Clay County woman worried about massive sinkhole in backyard

**Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a statement from Clay County in response to resolving the drainage issue.

A woman in Clay County is worried about her property being damaged from a massive sinkhole that is growing in her backyard.

She says she reached out to the county multiple times and she still hasn’t received much help.

“This is what has happened our fences are gone and they washed down the hill," said Pam Fritz.

Fritz has lived in her home for 30 years and just about a year and a half ago she started noticing a sinkhole in her backyard.

“We’ve got to get something done really quick this is a safety issue and a property damage issue," said Fritz.

Fritz says she believes the sinkhole is caused by a failing draining system that’s on her street.

She says the county came to her home twice using temporary solutions leaving her with future problems.

“The first time our yard washed out they came out and brought about three truckloads of dirt and that was fine for a while but the problem started again," said Fritz.

Fritz says the pounds of dirt weren’t enough. Her shed is inches away from falling in the sinkhole which worries her.

“I’m afraid it’s going to collapse or either slide down the hill. We’re losing our property it’s just washing right down the hill," said Fritz.

With hurricane season being at its peak Fritz says she needs help from the county immediately.

“It’s even washed more today. It’s got deeper underneath the concrete today with the rain and I’m just concerned," said Fritz.

After First Coast News reported this story on Saturday, Clay County officials sent the following statement on Sunday.

“Clay County has worked with Pam Fritz under a previous Public Works Director on some solutions to resolve the drainage issue. An Area Supervisor with the Public Works Department assessed Ms. Fritz’ property today, Sunday August 15, and briefed the Public Works Director of the situation. The Director and a crew will be out there tomorrow to initiate repairs.”