Confident Kids provides haircuts for foster children, highlights need for more foster parents

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 13,000 children in foster care in the state. Catholic Charities West Michigan hopes to find even more of the parents they need.

On Saturday, the organization hosted Confident Kids, an event with volunteers giving free haircuts to foster kids. As a foster parent herself, India Houston knows even a simple act like a haircut can be tough to fit into a busy schedule.

"There's probably times parents feel like they're falling short with trying to figure out how best to do their kids' hair," says Houston.

Houston welcomed a teenager into her family's home within the last year.

"We've seen our son just completely thrive in our home within six months," says Houston.

Does she regret it?

"Now I can't imagine ever not doing it," she says.

Before becoming a foster parent herself, she worked in a foster office. She says the need for parents is always great, even more so for certain children.

"Especially families of color," explains Houston. "Those willing to take kids that are older, it's always a hard thing to be able to place a child that's older."

Houston understands it's a tough decision to make.

"I think sometimes it's kind of hard to imagine taking in a strangers kid when you already have a need of your own," she says.

But says for her family, it's been incredibly rewarding.

"We're stronger because of him for sure," says Houston.

To learn more about fostering from Catholic Charities, click here .

