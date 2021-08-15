Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Confident Kids provides haircuts for foster children, highlights need for more foster parents

By Nate Belt
Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2Wdp_0bS1Eh5d00

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 13,000 children in foster care in the state. Catholic Charities West Michigan hopes to find even more of the parents they need.

On Saturday, the organization hosted Confident Kids, an event with volunteers giving free haircuts to foster kids. As a foster parent herself, India Houston knows even a simple act like a haircut can be tough to fit into a busy schedule.

"There's probably times parents feel like they're falling short with trying to figure out how best to do their kids' hair," says Houston.

Houston welcomed a teenager into her family's home within the last year.

"We've seen our son just completely thrive in our home within six months," says Houston.

Does she regret it?

"Now I can't imagine ever not doing it," she says.

Before becoming a foster parent herself, she worked in a foster office. She says the need for parents is always great, even more so for certain children.

"Especially families of color," explains Houston. "Those willing to take kids that are older, it's always a hard thing to be able to place a child that's older."

Houston understands it's a tough decision to make.

"I think sometimes it's kind of hard to imagine taking in a strangers kid when you already have a need of your own," she says.

But says for her family, it's been incredibly rewarding.

"We're stronger because of him for sure," says Houston.

To learn more about fostering from Catholic Charities, click here .

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Volunteers#Haircuts#News 13onyourside Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Ada, OKShawnee News-Star

Chickasaw couple begins family by fostering with FireLodge Children & Family Services

Before they even started dating, Reide and Robert Johnson each knew they wanted to become foster parents. When they met as students at East Central University in Ada, they found their shared desire stemmed from their tribal heritage. As citizens of the Chickasaw Nation, they felt the need to serve Native children and became an approved foster home with Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s FireLodge Children & Family Service in September 2020.
Relationshipscreatingafamily.org

How to Become a Foster Parent

Have you ever thought about becoming a foster parent but didn’t know where to begin? This is the show for you! We talk with Vicki Ochoa, State Director for South Carolina Mentor, an organization that provides an array of child and family services, on the ins and outs of becoming a foster parent.
AnimalsFuturity

Foster parents fledge scarlet macaw chicks

A foster system can successfully fledge scarlet macaw chicks that would normally die, an experiment shows. Gabriela Vigo-Trauco, a postdoctoral research associate at the Texas A&M University Collge of Veterinary Medicine& Biomedical Sciences and co-director of The Macaw Society, has spent the past decade studying scarlet macaws’ nesting behavior and refining a new system for introducing chicks to foster parents.
Yolo, CADavis Enterprise

Yolo CASA: The reality of back-to-school for foster kids

As August is upon us, displays in convenience stores have changed to “back to school” merchandise and parents are stocking up on what their children likely need for the school year. I remember disliking back to school shopping. It signified the end of summer and homework ahead. Don’t get me...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Open house for potential foster parents is Friday

People interesting in fostering children can attend an open house Friday to hear from current foster parents and staff from The Villages of Terre Haute. Set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the open house is at 1400 E. Pugh Drive, south of Margaret Avenue between South 13th Street and Erie Canal Road.
Antwerp, OHwestbendnews.net

Book Donation for Antwerp UMC Foster Children Program

Kasey Hacker donated boxes of new books to the Antwerp United Methodist Church for foster children program. Kara Eicher, who recently became a court CASA representative, accepted the books for a fundraiser that Kasey worked on with her company. She is employed as a literacy coach and senior Team Leader with Usborne Books and More (UBAM). The program raised $520 for the Mindful Kids book drive and the company matched up to 50%. She was able to donate $780 in books.
Kanawha County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Cross Lanes agency recruiting Kanawha foster parents

Necco was founded in 1996 as an in-home therapeutic foster care provider. It has evolved over the past 25 years into a multistate child welfare organization with services that include adoption, foster care, mental health counseling, independent living and residential living for its clients. Along with its presences in Ohio,...
Orange County, NYwarwickadvertiser.com

Chester. Butterfly Bags for foster children in need of donations

The Butterfly Bags program provides backpacks and comfort items to children being placed in foster care throughout Orange County. The backpacks are to replace the trash bags that they are typically given to pack some belongings. The bags also contain a variety of supplies to give them some comfort in a time of need and vulnerability.
Broward County, FLcityandshore.com

A culinary ‘fun-raiser’ for foster children

The occasions for guilt-free overindulgence are far and few between, but surely one of them is “Eat Your Heart Out,” the lip-smacking culinary extravaganza with a heart of its own. The eighth-annual event will return to The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7, serving up a bounty...
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

Butler County foster kids: 12 more 'graduate' during annual celebration

Aug. 10—A dozen foster children in Butler County graduated from high school this year despite a lifetime of challenges and the coronavirus pandemic, which officials celebrated recently in an annual event. "I just kept thinking to myself everyday, like, 'You should be proud of yourself, you did this for you...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Foster Parents needed in Western Iowa

(Audubon) There is an urgent need for Foster parents in western Iowa. Teresa Kanning, a Support Case Worker Supervisor for Lutheran Services in Iowa, says several foster care families retired in the past couple of years. Kanning’s agency serves 30 counties in the western region of the state, and she says there is a need for foster parents in western Iowa. “It seems there is a lot more need for foster parents right now than in the past, and we have more teenagers coming into foster care,” said Kanning. “We’re looking for people willing to take some kids in this age group. We simply need foster parents.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy