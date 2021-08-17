Little Rock police investigating homicide on Labette Drive

Little Rock police have begun investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on Labette Drive in the 9200 block.

According to police, officers arrived on scene when they found 30-year-old Robert Hubbard suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy and identification.

No suspect has been named at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.