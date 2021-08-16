Stormy rest of the weekend, heat continues next week | Central Texas Forecast

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

SHORT TERM

We've been mostly cloudy and quite wet across much of the region, especially throughout the morning hours as a disturbance came in from the northwest. We could still see a few scattered storms during the evening hours before a dry lull overnight. We expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with maybe a few scattered storms during the afternoon daytime heating.

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, with lows near 72°. Scattered (40%) showers/thunderstorms. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 94°. Scattered (30%) showers/thunderstorms. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with lows near 75°. Isolated (20%) showers/thunderstorms. Winds light and variable.

LONG TERM

There could be a few scattered thunderstorms through the beginning stages of the upcoming week with moist air staying in place through Wednesday with scattered storm chances in the afternoons with the daytime heating, before high pressure slides in again for late week with sunnier skies and highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 93°. Scattered (30%) showers/thunderstorms. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 94°. Scattered (30%) showers/thunderstorms. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with highs near 97°. Isolated (10%) showers/thunderstorms. Southerly winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 97°. Isolated (10%) showers/thunderstorms. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with highs near 97°. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 98°. Southerly winds 5 to 15 mph.