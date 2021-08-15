Cancel
L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 8 New Deaths, 3,356 New Positive Cases – Sunday Update

By Matt Grobar and Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 8 new deaths from Covid -19 on Sunday, along with 3,356 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases announced today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s numbers bring the County to a total of 24,900 deaths and 1,350,370 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 1,650 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 .

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 7,716,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s positivity rate stood at 3.6%, slightly down from last Sunday’s rate of 4.3%.

SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 21 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, along with 4,229 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases announced today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s numbers bring the County to a total of 24,892 deaths and 1,347,023 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 1,627 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 23% of them are in the ICU.

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 7,668,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 3.96%, down 25% from last Saturday’s rate of 4.8%.

Five of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Nine individuals who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, while three were between 50 and 64 years of age. The final three people who passed away were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Public Health said today that “with very high rates of community transmission, more fully vaccinated people are getting post-vaccination infections.” Still, the infection rate among unvaccinated people is almost four times higher. The case rate for fully vaccinated residents is currently 66 per 100,000 people, while the rate among the unvaccinated is 243 per 100,000.

The Department went on to note that fully vaccinated individuals “remain at relatively low risk for becoming infected with COVID-19 and even lower risk for having a bad outcome if they are infected,” while continuing to urge caution on the part of all County residents.

“While there is clear evidence that risks are significantly reduced for vaccinated individuals, common-sense precautions are warranted by everyone at this time, in part because fully vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant can transmit the virus to other people,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “Fully vaccinated people are encouraged to use caution in crowded and indoor settings, especially around unvaccinated people outside of their household. Remember that distancing and masking add layers of protection.”

On Friday, the FDA approved an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, which can be administered at least 28 days after dose two. L.A. County began administering the third round of the vaccine to those who are eligible today.

