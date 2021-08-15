Oklahomans protest mandates on COVID-19 vaccine, masks during Freedom Rally at state Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday to protest mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates while fighting for their freedom to choose. A line of people waited outside the Capitol while hundreds filled the rotunda chanting "USA," singing "America the Beautiful" and reciting the pledge of allegiance. Some also held signs saying, "no vaccine mandate," "protect our freedom" and "mandate medical freedom."www.koco.com
