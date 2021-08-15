AccuWeather: Cooler and comfortable
We'll have a fantastic finale as a front brings much cooler air overnight into Sunday and wipe out the humidity. By the afternoon, we could see temperatures at a comfortable low 80s. Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service RELATED: Potential Tropical Cyclone could develop into Tropical Storm Sunday More comfortable with a high of 81. Monday Still comfortable with a high of 80. Tuesday Clouds and a shower 78. Wednesday Showers and a thunder threat with a high of 81. Thursday Thunder threat. High 80. Friday Still a storm chance. High of 80. Saturday Humid blend with a high of 83.
