Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

AccuWeather: Cooler and comfortable

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGFSS_0bRtmvKZ00

We'll have a fantastic finale as a front brings much cooler air overnight into Sunday and wipe out the humidity.

By the afternoon, we could see temperatures at a comfortable low 80s.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

RELATED: Potential Tropical Cyclone could develop into Tropical Storm

Sunday

More comfortable with a high of 81.

Monday

Still comfortable with a high of 80.

Tuesday

Clouds and a shower 78.

Wednesday

Showers and a thunder threat with a high of 81.

Thursday

Thunder threat. High 80.

Friday

Still a storm chance. High of 80.

Saturday

Humid blend with a high of 83.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0bRtmvKZ00

Comments / 0

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Fire Tv#Roku Tv#National Geographic#Accuweather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Cooler temperatures this week

We'll have our warmest day this week today with highs in the low 80s and sunshine. Tomorrow brings temperatures down to the mid 70s and small storm chances. Wednesday will be similar to today with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday we drop into the 60s for highs with gusty winds. The weekend looks to go back into the 70s with rain shower chances.
Environmentpinejournal.com

Cooler temperatures this week

We'll have our warmest day this week today with highs in the low 80s and sunshine. Tomorrow brings temperatures down to the mid 70s and small storm chances. Wednesday will be similar to today with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday we drop into the 60s for highs with gusty winds. The weekend looks to go back into the 70s with rain shower chances.
EnvironmentDaily Telegram

Cooler temperatures this week

We'll have our warmest day this week today with highs in the low 80s and sunshine. Tomorrow brings temperatures down to the mid 70s and small storm chances. Wednesday will be similar to today with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday we drop into the 60s for highs with gusty winds. The weekend looks to go back into the 70s with rain shower chances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy