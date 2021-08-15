Family of three dead after overnight murder suicide in Portland

A husband, wife and their five-year-old son are dead after a murder suicide in the City of Portland, according to police.

Portland Police say their communications center received a 911 call from the north east side of town around 1:30 Saturday morning.

"Received a 911 call from a distraught male who was advising that he needed law enforcement assistance," said Chief of Police Mark Cory.

Cory says dispatch tried to get more information, but the man who called wouldn't provide any and abruptly hung up the phone.

“Just yelled that he needed officers there as soon as,” said Cory.

Police say when they arrived the front door was open, they then went inside and found three bodies.

The victims identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Philips and her five-year-old son Eli Garza. Police say through their investigation it was determined that 52-year-old Roel Garza shot his 5-year-old son and wife.

“The wife Ms. Phillips and the mother of the child was lying next to the five-year-old and had been shot multiple times in the head as well," said Cory.

Police say they were both shot twice, and Garza then proceeded to shoot himself.

"It’s apparent the investigation that once the suspect Mr. Garza made the call to the police department, he committed suicide in the bedroom where the wife and child had already been killed,” said Cory.

According to Chief Cory, investigators believe the crime was premeditated.

“The only thing I can tell you from our investigation is that he had made contact with some relatives yesterday evening,” said Cory.

The chief says this is just the beginning of the investigation and they will continue to try to find answers.

