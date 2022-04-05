ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Lo & Blake Lively Love These Sunglasses & They’re on Sale For Under $20 For Today Only

By Mia Maguire and Katie Decker-Jacoby
 2 days ago
Affordable and celebrity-backed eyewear label Privé Revaux launched over four years ago, but the chic sunglasses brand ‘s momentum has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Given that Priv é Revaux calls a slew of celebrities and influencers loyal fans of its designs, it’s safe to say this $30-a-pair line has raised the bar when it comes to affordable eyewear. Each pair is handcrafted with high quality, durable materials and a high-concept design.

While some of the label’s partners include A-listers such as Jeremy Piven, Ashley Benson, Jamie Foxx, and Hailee Steinfeld, they’re not the only Hollywood stars loving the brand’s unique eyewear collection . J.Lo, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, Blake Lively and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted wearing some of the brand’s best-selling sunglasses, eyeglasses and blue-light-blocking readers.

While Priv é Revaux’s eyewear collection features an expansive assortment of styles that are already priced at $30 a pop, if you want to get an even steeper discount, QVC’s got your back. It’s the final day of the Privé Revaux sale and QVC is offering up to 25 percent off of best-selling eyewear, including J.Lo’s favorite readers (she’s even posted a few selfies on Instagram sporting the oversized Alchemist glasses).

Now’s the time to get yourself a pair of your very own while they’re marked down. Keep scrolling to get J.Lo’s fave pair, plus a few other celeb-loved styles.

Priv é Revaux The Alchemist Blue Light Readers

Take it from J.Lo: If you’re sitting behind a screen all day, you need to invest in a pair of blue-light-blocking (read: eye strain-reducing) readers. With Priv é Revaux’s selection of actually chic options, why not grab a few pairs?



The Alchemist Readers $15.01 (originally $29.95)


Priv é Revaux Victoria Sunglasses

Inspired by co-founder, Ashley Benson, the Victoria Sunglasses sport a trendy cat-eye shape that’s sure to complete any outfit. In fact, Chloe Bailey paired these sharp sunnies with a bold leopard catsuit, on her Instagram .



Victoria Sunglasses $30.34 (originally $43.34)


Priv é Revaux The Madam Sunglasses

None other than Blake Lively has been spotted in The Madam Sunglasses . The polarized lenses are scratch-resistant, making them the perfect pair to take everywhere with you. The arrow detailing by the hinges adds a little extra flair, too.



The Madam Sunglasses $20.97 (originally $29.95)


