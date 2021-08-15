Coaches pick Bedford to claim title in top-heavy Laurel Highlands

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An already-loaded top tier of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is projected to gain another member, while ballots anticipate that Bedford will repeat as the league’s champion, according to a coaches poll conducted by The Tribune-Democrat on Saturday during the conference’s football media day at Greater Johnstown High School.

The Bisons, 10-1 in 2020 with a 7-0 mark in LHAC play, return dual-purpose quarterback Mercury Swaim to the fold after he passed for 1,578 yards and rushed for 1,141 more, while having a hand in 36 total touchdowns.

Taking on the role as defending LHAC champion hasn’t affected how Bedford is preparing for its upcoming season, which kicks off on Aug. 27 at Central Cambria.

“We’re just trying to prepare, just really be the best that we can and really work hard this offseason,” said Swaim, The Tribune-Democrat’s 2020 Player of the Year.

“We know the potential that we have.

“We’re just trying to reach that potential.”

Bedford pulled in five of the 12 possible first-place votes in accumulating 135 points. Only one ballot listed the Bisons lower than second, slotting them in fourth.

Richland, with 121 points and one first-place vote, followed Bedford’s lead with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (110 points, one first-place vote), LHAC newcomer Central (103 points, three first-place votes) and Chestnut Ridge (93 points) rounding out the top five.

Within the predicted top five of the conference are five returning district champions in Bedford (Districts 5-9 Class 3A), Richland (District 6-2A), Bishop Guilfoyle (District 6-1A), Central (District 6-3A) and Chestnut Ridge (District 5-2A).

“Our expectations are high,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “We’ve won three straight District 6 championships and two of the last three Laurel Highlands championships. We have the nucleus of those kids back, so we certainly expect to be in that mix. It’s a great conference, though.

“It’s going to be tough every Friday night.”

The Scarlet Dragons return to the LHAC, replacing District 6-2A finalist Cambria Heights, which begins play in the Heritage Conference this season. Central last played in the Laurel Highlands conference in 2006.

While the Scarlet Dragons would encounter LHAC teams in postseason play, coach Dave Baker is unsure of what awaits his team, aside from heated competition.

“They don’t know and we don’t know,” Baker said. “We know it’s a good conference. We know the teams are a lot like the Mountain League. There’s not a whole lot of difference that we can tell. There might be, but we can’t see it yet.”

The conference’s other Blair County squad – Bishop Guilfoyle – is aware of the target on its back, given its near decade of success in conference, district and PIAA play.

“If you are a team that people are projecting to win, that means that you’re doing the right things as a program,” Marauders coach Justin Wheeler said. “We do want to be talked about with the Richlands, the Bedfords and the schools like that. Every year, we want to be in that top group.”

Penn Cambria (81), Westmont Hilltop (63), Central Cambria (62), Forest Hills (56), Somerset (48), Bishop McCort Catholic (31) and Greater Johnstown (27) rounded out the voting, occupying the sixth through 12th spots, respectively.

After reaching the District 6-3A playoffs in 2020, Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus believes that the Panthers can take the steps needed to be in the discussion with the LHAC’s top squads.

“We feel pretty good about our team and our chances,” Felus said. “Obviously, last year I thought we made tremendous progress as a program. We proved that we belong in the conversation, we just weren’t there yet as a team. … We’re extremely excited to compete. We’ve set some high expectations. The competition will be stiff, but we embrace that. We’re not going to shy away from it.”

The Panthers’ western neighbors are also looking for big things in 2021 with eyes on how the teams at the top on the LHAC maintain their staying power.

“We want to be in that echelon,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “We’re building. We haven’t had that success. Last year was a step. Still, one game over .500 and the playoff quarterfinals is not where we want to be, ideally. This year is about taking another (step), and another one.

“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at time.”

Forest Hills and Greater Johnstown each received one first-place vote.

While the Trojans, 0-9 in 2020, were pegged to finish at the bottom of the conference, their coach is optimistic that the team will play above its perceived spot in the perceived pecking order.

“Somewhere in the middle,” said Greater Johns- town coach Bruce Jordan when asked where he felt his team fit in the LHAC. “We’re really young. We’ve only got five seniors. We’re a really young team. We don’t have experience all the way around, but we’ve got talent. We have the ability any Friday night to come out and play well against anyone else because of the skill players that we have.”

