TV OT: 'Titans' and 'What If...?' remind us streaming really is a nerd's paradise

Growing up, I’m not sure the idea behind any comic-book series excited me more than Marvel’s What If…? Each issue used the titular question to examine a version of Marvel history that went very differently, like, “What if… Spider-Man Had Never Become a Crimefighter?” or, conversely, “What If… Doctor Doom Had Become A Hero?” The mere possibility of these radical deviations from the stories I knew was so thrilling, I barely even noticed how hit-and-miss the What If…? comic itself could be. While some issues were well-received enough to eventually lead to ongoing series (including Jane Foster becoming Thor decades later, or Peter Parker and MJ having a daughter who becomes the superhero Spider-Girl), more often the goal seemed to be to make clear that the original stories were vastly preferable to these alternate versions. Yes, it was tragic when Phoenix from Uncanny X-Men had to die, but in the What If…? version where she didn’t sacrifice herself, eventually the entire universe was destroyed. Or, in a triptych of stories about Amazing Spider-Man supporting characters who were bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter, two of the three concluded with these other Spider-Men dying in action. Even What If…? issues that didn’t end with massive carnage tended to be downers: Spidey stops the Green Goblin from killing his girlfriend Gwen Stacy, but this triggers a chain of events that turns Peter into a fugitive, unable to be around Gwen or any of his loved ones. The series seemed to be implicitly telling its readers to quit asking for things to be different, because we didn’t appreciate how good we had it with how things went in the first place.