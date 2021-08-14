Cancel
TV Series

TV OT: 'Titans' and 'What If...?' remind us streaming really is a nerd's paradise

By Brian Lowry
CNN
 6 days ago
Marvel's "What If...?" and DC's "Titans" via Disney+ and HBO Max show streaming is a nerd's paradise. Hulu's "Reservation Dogs," Netflix's "Beckett," and the season finale of "The White Lotus" are what to watch this weekend.

Aerospace & DefenseCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

A total of 12 people have been killed in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport since the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday, Reuters reported Thursday, citing NATO sources and Taliban officials. Reuters reports, citing an unnamed Taliban official, that the deaths were caused either by stampedes of...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Fans Say Seeing Shang-Chi in Theaters Is 'Not Worth the Risk'

It is probably beginning to feel like Disney cannot win when it comes to the release of the Phase Four slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, as following the controversial simultaneous release of Black Widow in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access, which gained criticism from the theater industry and a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, Disney are now feeling the brunt from film-fans after announcing that their first Asian-led superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a theatrical release only. Unlike Black Widow and more recently, Jungle Cruise, there will be a 45 day exclusivity to cinemas before fans will be able to stream the movie from the comfort of their own homes and this has not gone down well with some in light of the rising cases of the Delta Variant of Covid.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'What If...' Marvel's TV Universe Kept Expanding?

Growing up, I’m not sure the idea behind any comic-book series excited me more than Marvel’s What If…? Each issue used the titular question to examine a version of Marvel history that went very differently, like, “What if… Spider-Man Had Never Become a Crimefighter?” or, conversely, “What If… Doctor Doom Had Become A Hero?” The mere possibility of these radical deviations from the stories I knew was so thrilling, I barely even noticed how hit-and-miss the What If…? comic itself could be. While some issues were well-received enough to eventually lead to ongoing series (including Jane Foster becoming Thor decades later, or Peter Parker and MJ having a daughter who becomes the superhero Spider-Girl), more often the goal seemed to be to make clear that the original stories were vastly preferable to these alternate versions. Yes, it was tragic when Phoenix from Uncanny X-Men had to die, but in the What If…? version where she didn’t sacrifice herself, eventually the entire universe was destroyed. Or, in a triptych of stories about Amazing Spider-Man supporting characters who were bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter, two of the three concluded with these other Spider-Men dying in action. Even What If…? issues that didn’t end with massive carnage tended to be downers: Spidey stops the Green Goblin from killing his girlfriend Gwen Stacy, but this triggers a chain of events that turns Peter into a fugitive, unable to be around Gwen or any of his loved ones. The series seemed to be implicitly telling its readers to quit asking for things to be different, because we didn’t appreciate how good we had it with how things went in the first place.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘What If…’: TV Review

To hear the Watcher tell it, Marvel’s What If…? is “a prism of endless possibility” — an anything-goes sandbox where the wildest hypotheticals can be realized, freed from the obligation to fit into the established Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. The animated Disney+ series devotes each of its episodes to a different alternate-universe scenario, ranging from the straightforward (the first episode answers the question “What if Peggy Carter became the first super-soldier?”) to the zany (“What if zombies?” seems to be the core concern of an upcoming episode). In theory, this is thrilling. It’s an opportunity for Marvel fans to revisit and...
TV & VideosSFGate

Streaming Boom Keeps TV Salaries at Heady Levels: Here's What Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis and More Are Earning

The streaming boom has radically changed TV compensation, with no sign that demand — or salaries — will be fading anytime soon for top small-screen talent. Newer streaming services are still ramping up their TV offerings as companies make a bid for eyeballs around the globe, and established streamers are doing their best to remain competitive with them and traditional TV counterparts.
ComicsEscapist Magazine

Star Wars: Visions Might Live Up to the Animated Potential That What If…? Denies

A trailer for Star Wars: Visions arrived earlier this week, an advertisement for the series of nine anime-inspired shorts set within the Star Wars universe. Visions itself isn’t revolutionary. As my esteemed colleague Matt Razak has noted, it is very much expected for major brands like Star Wars or Star Trek to extend their storytelling into animation. Visions won’t even be the first Star Wars animated series; George Lucas’ beloved space opera has already spun off into well-received cartoons like The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch. Still, the trailer for Visions was breathtaking and bold.

