Bergen: Afghanistan an unforced error blowing up on Biden's watch

 8 days ago
CNN’s Peter Bergen says that the collapse of the Afghan army against the Taliban was an “unforced error” by the Biden administration and predicts that President Biden will have to send a military presence back into Afghanistan.

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

Pentagon: "We know that al Qaeda is a presence" in Afghanistan. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby acknowledged that an al Qaeda presence remains in Afghanistan, seemingly contradicting President Biden’s declaration that the terrorist organization was no longer in that country. “We know that al Qaeda is a presence as well...
CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
Critics slam 'over the top' coverage of Biden's Afghanistan response

Matthew Dowd says the media’s scathing coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal has been “way over the top” and too reliant on “all the voices that got it wrong from day one.” Amanda Marcotte suggests that the fear of this “press over-reaction” likely made it difficult for past presidents to pull out troops.
Biden was spectacularly wrong on Afghanistan

A July 8 NBC news video shows President Joe Biden being asked, “Is the Taliban takeover now inevitable?” Biden answered forcefully, “No! It’s not.” The reporter asked, “Why?” Biden answered, “Because you have the Afghan troops at 300,000. Well equipped. As well equipped as any army in the world. And an air force. Against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.”
Trump tries to have it both ways, bashing Biden for Afghanistan deal he locked in

Rachel Maddow highlights the hypocrisy of Donald Trump bragging to his supporters at a rally about how he'd ensured a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then weeks later criticizing President Joe Biden for the very thing he set in motion. Florida Rep. Bill Posey also paints himself a hypocrite for voting against expediting the processing of visas of U.S. Afghan allies and then criticizing the Biden administration for not making "every effort." Aug. 21, 2021.
Lindsey Graham threatens Biden with impeachment over Afghanistan

Senator Lindsey Graham claimed Joe Biden should be impeached if any Americans or Afghan allies are left behind in the US withdrawal.Mr Graham said the US was “duty-bound” to evacuate every US citizen and “honour-bound” to do likewise for the Afghan interpreters and contractors who aided the American occupation.“If we leave one American behind. If we don’t get all those Afghans who stepped up to the plate to help us out then Joe Biden, in my view, has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached,” the Republican Senator from South Carolina told Fox...
Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.

